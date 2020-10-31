French Police Seek Attacker After Orthodox Priest Shot in Lyon

French police are looking for an attacker who shot an Orthodox priest in the city of Lyon, local media says. According to reports, the priest is seriously injured. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has urged residents of Lyon to avoid the area around Jean-Macé, where the shooting occurred.
Local media says the attack occurred when the priest was closing the church. The perpetrator, armed with a sawed-off shotgun, injured the priest and fled the scene. The priest is reportedly in a serious condition.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
🔴 #Lyon : un homme blessé par balle rue St-Lazare dans le 7e arrondissement, dans des circonstances encore obscures. Le tireur serait en fuite. Le secteur actuellement bouclé par les #policiers @lyonmag pic.twitter.com/8RUoFFXDNi— Julien Damboise (@JDANDOU) October 31, 2020
