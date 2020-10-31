Third Person Linked to Nice Knife Attack Detained, Reports Say

A third man has been detained in connection with the Nice attack, BFM TV reported, citing its sources. According to reports, the 33-year-old suspect is a relative of another detainee taken into custody on Friday and was present in his house during the police raid.
On Thursday morning, a knife-wielding perpetrator attacked people at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice. He killed three people, reportedly decapitating one of them, and was later shot by police.
According to Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, the suspect "endlessly repeated 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest)" as he was being treated for his injury.
The perpetrator, identified as Brahim al-Aouissaoui, who was born in Tunisia in 1999, had reportedly arrived in France via the Italian island of Lampedusa. According to the Tunisian authorities, he was arrested in 2016 for using a knife in a violent dispute.
