Law Enforcement Detain 2nd Person Who Contacted Perpetrator of Terrorist Attack in Nice - Reports

Law enforcement agencies have detained the second person who had contacted the perpetrator of the recent terrorist attack in the French city of Nice, BFMTV reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the investigation.
Earlier in the day, the first person was detained as part of the investigation.
On Thursday morning, the perpetrator attacked people at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice using a knife. He was able to kill three people, including two by beheading, before he was shot and arrested by police. According to Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, the suspect "repeated endlessly 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest)" as he was being treated for the injury.
The attack is being investigated by the anti-terrorism department of the prosecutor's office, which confirmed that the attacker, born in Tunisia in 1999, had arrived in the country via the Italian island of Lampedusa.
