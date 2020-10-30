Register
22:02 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A shopper wearing a face mask stands alongside a sign calling for the wearing of face coverings in shops, in the city centre of Sheffield, south Yorkshire on July 24, 2020, as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

    EU to Finance the Transit of Coronavirus Patients Between its Countries to Secure Hospitals

    © AFP 2020 / OLI SCARFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080833750_0:31:3072:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_7ed62dfcbb65138ede4754fc4d7715ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010301080932485-eu-to-finance-the-transit-of-coronavirus-patients-between-its-countries-to-secure-hospitals/

    The WHO says the EU has become “the epicenter” of the coronavirus pandemic. The region is facing a severe second wave. According to European health officials, hospitals are running out of their capacity.

    The European Union is going to provide 220 million euros in order to ensure the transit of Covid-19 patients across its borders. It is supposed to save local healthcare systems from overloading.

    As EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen claimed on Thursday, the number of deaths and hospitalizations is rising and it’s extremely important to strengthen coordination between the 27 countries.

    A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts in this January 10, 2013 file photo. More than three-quarters of Americans who got this season's flu shot could get the virus anyway, given a mismatch between the flu strains covered by the shot and those actually causing illness in people, U.S. officials say.
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder/Files
    Researchers Suggest Flu Shots May Help Protect Against COVID-19

    "We need across the board coverage in the European Union," she said during an online meeting with EU leaders devoted to the bloc’s health care problems and vaccine distribution.

    French medics warned on Wednesday that the hospital system is overwhelmed, as the country shows the largest daily increase of infected in EU - 47,637 positively tested were registered today. The total amount of infected in Europe since the coronavirus outbreak began has surpassed 10 million. The World Health Organization said on Thursday that “Europe is at the epicenter of this pandemic once again”.

    On 29 October, some of the European countries tightened anti-pandemic restrictions amid the spike in COVID-19 cases. France and Germany imposed four-week national lockdowns, allowing people to go out only for essential needs.

    Tags:
    patients, European Union, COVID-19, lockdown
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse