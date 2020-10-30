EU to Finance the Transit of Coronavirus Patients Between its Countries to Secure Hospitals

The European Union is going to provide 220 million euros in order to ensure the transit of Covid-19 patients across its borders. It is supposed to save local healthcare systems from overloading.
As EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen claimed on Thursday, the number of deaths and hospitalizations is rising and it’s extremely important to strengthen coordination between the 27 countries.
"We need across the board coverage in the European Union," she said during an online meeting with EU leaders devoted to the bloc’s health care problems and vaccine distribution.
French medics warned on Wednesday that the hospital system is overwhelmed, as the country shows the largest daily increase of infected in EU - 47,637 positively tested were registered today. The total amount of infected in Europe since the coronavirus outbreak began has surpassed 10 million. The World Health Organization said on Thursday that “Europe is at the epicenter of this pandemic once again”.
On 29 October, some of the European countries tightened anti-pandemic restrictions amid the spike in COVID-19 cases. France and Germany imposed four-week national lockdowns, allowing people to go out only for essential needs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)