Paris Braces for Nationwide Lockdown Amid New Coronavirus Outbreak in France - Video

Sputnik is live from Paris, as France re-imposes a quarantine due to a new coronavirus outbreak.
During the month-long lockdown, bars, restaurants, non-essential shops will be closed, while people will be barred from public gatherings and trips across the country until 1 December. A partial unemployment programme by the government will cover part of the wages for companies forced to suspend their activities.
At the same time, schools and other educational facilities will remain open with intensified health protocols.
In total, France has 1.2 million infected, which is the fifth-highest result in the world, while the country's death toll (36,000) is the seventh-highest.
