UK Stands Steadfastly With France Against Terror and Intolerance, PM Johnson Says After Nice Attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK stood steadfast with France after an stabbing attack in the French city of Nice.
"I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica," Boris Johnson said.
I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 29, 2020
The British foreign secretary said that the UK offers every support to the French people in pursuing those responsible for this appalling attack.
The stabbing occurred inside the Notre-Dame church in Nice and left several people injured in addition to the three fatalities.
The alleged attacker was arrested by security forces and hospitalized due to a gunshot injury received during the police operation. According to Nice mayor, the perpetrator continued to shout "Allahu Akbar" even when he was seized and put under medication.
