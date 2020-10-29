People Protest in Milan Against New COVID-19 Restrictions - Video

People have gathered in Milan this Thursday, 30 October, for a new round of protests over the latest COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Italy.
Dozens of people have been detained in Italy's major cities amid a wave of violent protests that has sprung up in response to the reintroduction of social distancing measures following a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
Like most other countries in Europe, Italy has faced a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases throughout October. Within the context, the government has limited bars' and restaurants' working hours, while several Italian regions — namely Lombardy, Lazio and Campania — have imposed curfews in response to the increased infection rate. The restrictions include the closure of gyms, cinemas and swimming pools, as well as bars and restaurants at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT).
Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Ou More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)