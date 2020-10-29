Register
06:18 GMT29 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German police

    Danish Quran-Burner Arrested in Germany, Facing Imprisonment

    © AP Photo / Andreas Seidel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 64
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106750/80/1067508090_0:146:2156:1358_1200x675_80_0_0_c622e51a18ecc5fe1fa1b16498ae69b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010291080908427-danish-quran-burner-arrested-in-germany-facing-imprisonment/

    Rasmus Paludan and his Hard Line party are known for their vehemently anti-Islamic views bolstered by provocative campaigns such as tossing the Quran or burning it in immigrant-dominated districts in Denmark, at times wrapped in bacon.

    Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish ethno-nationalist party Hard Line, has been arrested in Germany after entering the country in an attempt to hold a demonstration, the Danish newspaper BT reported.

    Paludan and his party are known for their anti-Islam stance, bolstered by provocative campaigns such as tossing the Quran or burning it in immigrant-dominated neighbourhoods of Denmark, at times wrapped in bacon.

    Paludan, who advocates a ban on Islam and the deportation of non-ethnic Danes from his country, previously wrote in a Facebook post that he on Wednesday intended to hold a demonstration at in Berlin's Neukölln, a multicultural neighbourhood where many Muslims live. On Tuesday, however, he was prevented from entering Germany at Tegel Airport in Berlin.

    “While he was still on the plane, the federal police refused him entry from the State Immigration Office”, a spokesman for the Home Office told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel. “Mr. Paludan did not get off the plane but flew back to Copenhagen on Tuesday afternoon.”

    According to German media, Paludan was banned from entering the country until 31 October, but tried to enter the country again on Wednesday. He was then arrested by the police and is now facing a fine or imprisonment of up to one year.

    Acting Chief of Staff at Hard Line, Henrik Søndergaard, confirmed that the party leader has been arrested.

    “He was initially rejected in the plane, and was later arrested in Berlin, because then he drove down there in a car. He had given up on demonstrating, but had an errand at the Swedish embassy in Berlin,” Henrik Søndergaard told BT.

    Søndergaard didn't specify what kind of errand it was. Rasmus Paludan, whose father is Swedish, was recently granted Swedish citizenship, after having previously been denied entry into Sweden and banned for two years.

    The original plan to demonstrate, however, was carried out by Paludan's fellow Hard Line members. The demonstration proceeded peacefully. No Quran was burned, and that had never been the plan, Søndergaard explained.

    “There were no plans to burn the Quran. It's illegal in Germany, and we are not doing anything illegal. We have burned the Quran in Denmark and in Sweden, where it is allowed, but not in Germany,” Søndergaard said.

    Instead, the protesters contented themselves with reciting passages from the Quran.

    Paludan rose to prominence in Denmark through his demonstrations against Islam in areas with sizeable ethnic communities, which are later released as videos. During these, it is not uncommon for Hard Line members to tear, burn or otherwise disfigure the Quran. This is celebrated as an exercise in free speech by the party, yet seen as a sacrilege by Muslims. Due to threats and assassination attempts, Paludan lives under all-round police protection that cost the Danish state coffers million of kroner.

    Earlier this year, Paludan rose to international fame, as a group of activists linked to the Hard Line party posted a video of themselves burning a copy of the Quran in Malmö, followed by similar acts in other Swedish cities. This triggered violent Islamic riots, followed by dozens of arrests.

    Related:

    'Perfectly Legal': Norwegian Party Leader Locks Horns With Turkey Over Quran Desecration
    Islamist Terrorist Leader Burns Swedish, Norwegian Flags in Retaliation for Quran Torching
    Notorious Danish Quran-Burner Pledges to Use His Swedish Citizenship for More Incendiary Action
    Tags:
    Rasmus Paludan, Stram Kurs, Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Deadly COVID Envy
    Deadly COVID Envy
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse