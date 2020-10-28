5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Chile

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Chile, the National Seismological Centre of the University of Chile reported.
Hora Local: 2020/10/28 11:53:10 Mag: 5.8, Lat: -29.323, Lon: -71.219, Prof: 63.5, Loc: 21 km al N de La Higuera— Sismología UdeChile (@Sismos_CSN) October 28, 2020
moderate #earthquake shakes #Coquimbo, #Chile 6 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/izXGbD3U53 pic.twitter.com/kA9rSUsWBZ— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 28, 2020
The earthquake occurred 63 km to the north of La Serena, with its epicentre registered at a depth of 43.8 kilometres at 14:53 UTC, seismologists of the US Geological Survey said.
No tsunami alert has been issued, the national department for emergency situations of the Chilean Interior Ministry said.
#SHOA indica que las características del sismo NO reúnen las condiciones necesarias para generar un tsunami en las costas de Chile. Más información en https://t.co/r4IfR3uDDH— onemichile (@onemichile) October 28, 2020
