Demonstrators Rally in Berlin for More Support for Art and Business Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

German demonstrators are rallying for more government support for the entertainment industry and small businesses in Berlin in response to financially devastating restrictions which have been put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The demonstration comes a day after the Berlin Senate strengthened restrictions on mass gatherings in the German capital, saying that "the number of people allowed at events is limited to 500 people outdoors and 300 indoors".
The ongoing second wave of the pandemic prompted the Berlin authorities earlier in October to introduce a curfew for restaurants, bars, and shops selling alcohol that started at 23:00 local time [22:00 GMT]. However, the ban was suspended by a court in the city, which said that there was insufficient proof the measure would contribute to a fall in new cases of the disease.
According to reports, tougher new measures may be announced in the country later on 28 October as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has surged to 449,275.
