Arc De Triomphe in Paris Evacuated Over Bomb Alert - Video

The area surrounding Arc de Triomphe in central Paris has been evacuated after security services received a bomb threat, police said.
According to authorities, evacuation in the area started at about 3 pm local time.
Videos from the scene have been posted online.
Bomb threat at the Arc de Triomphe, in #Paris , #France. The area around the scene has been evacuated including metro stations and part of the #ChampsElyséespic.twitter.com/8kNCkC0MFS— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) October 27, 2020
BREAKING - Arc de Triomphe in #Paris evacuated after a bomb threat. A large perimeter around the monument is now secured by police units.pic.twitter.com/EOVL6CaVXe— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) October 27, 2020
According to some sources, a bag full of cartridges was discovered by police in the area.
#ArcDeTriomphe #Etoile— Ludovic Séré (@Indielistic) October 27, 2020
C'est un sac rempli de munitions (photo) qui a été retrouvé par des effectifs policiers vers 15h (source policière)
Selon @BFMTV et @ClementLanot , la @prefpolice est sur place, des vérifications sont en cours, le secteur a été évacué pic.twitter.com/IG4ioji3uo
A video shows people rushing from the Charles-de-Gaulle Etoile Metro station outside after a security alert was announced.
Mouvement de panique à la station Charles De Gaulle #Etoile suite à une alerte à la bombe. #arcdetriomphe pic.twitter.com/grEyGfoXib— Nouvelles Informations (@ETFsNI) October 27, 2020
