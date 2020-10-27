Russia's Shoigu Says Situation Remains Tense as NATO Boosts Presence Near Union State

"The situation on the western borders of the Union State remains uneasy, as NATO continues expanding its forward presence there," Shoigu told the Russian and Belarusian military.
"In light of the emerging military and political situation in the region, and new challenges and threats, chiefly related to the international terrorism, the Russian Defense Ministry sees guaranteeing the military security of the Union State as a priority task," Shoigu added, pointing to the intensity of NATO military drills.
Belarusian Defenсe Minister Viktor Khrenin noted that countries bordering Belarus were boosting their participation in NATO military exercises, and the presence of the US army was also growing there.
"In the past years, NATO rotation group in the countries bordering Belarus has increased by over 17 times, reaching 10,000 servicemen," Khrenin recalled.
On Situation in Belarus
The failed "colour revolution" in Belarus, staged with Western support, was supposed to disrupt the integration within the Union State and affect the country's relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Just recently, an attempt was made to stage a coup in the Republic of Belarus, with the political and financial support of the West. Apart from other things, this was done in order to disrupt the integration process within the Union State and to sow discord within the Russian-Belarusian relations," Shoigu told the defence ministries of Russia and Belarus.
The Russian defence minister expressed the belief that the United States was intentionally instigating tensions in several countries, using the "colour revolution" technology.
"The Republic of Belarus has been and remains our closest neighbour, a reliable ally and a strategic partner. This is especially important amid the continuing global instability," Shoigu concluded.
