Greek Navy Minesweeper Collides With Cargo Ship Near Piraeus Harbour, Reports Suggest

According to the media outlet, at least three injured people were evacuated from the Kallisto navy vessel.
The minesweeper ship stern was seriously damaged in the accident. The Greek coast guard and navy are evacuating people aboard. Tugboats have been dispatched to the site.
