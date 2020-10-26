Register
23:39 GMT26 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia February 26, 2020. Picture taken February 26, 2020

    Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Edges Closer to Completion as Broader US Sanctions Come Into Effect

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/01/1080630982_0:0:3334:1877_1200x675_80_0_0_2af1154b96efc8e7c4f065a15832a733.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010261080882134-nord-stream-2-gas-pipeline-edges-closer-to-completion-as-broader-us-sanctions-come-into-effect/

    The EU imported the highest ever volume of LNG in 2019 at 108 billion cubic meters, marking 27% of total gas imports and 22% of the EU's gas consumption, according to the European Commission. The gas market report showed that Qatar supplied 30 bcm of LNG to the EU in 2019, followed by Russia with 21 bcm and the US with 17 bcm.

    Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy, which is expected to be used to finish the Moscow-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project within the next few months, is approaching the German Baltic Sea port of Sassnitz where it is expected to dock tomorrow morning, according to shipping website Vesselfinder.

    Sassnitz is the logistical base for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline projects, and has been in the spotlight since three prominent US Republican senators, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Ron Jonson, sent a letter to the local City Hall in August threatening not only the companies' managers – but also port employees – with fines and sanctions for its role in supplying and loading Russian pipe-laying vessels.

    That letter made reference to the so-called CAATSA law, short for "Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions", which was passed in Congress by both Democrats and Republicans with a large majority.

    Local Officials and Companies Face Sanctions Pressure

    Frank Kracht, the mayor of Sassnitz, says he was personally threatened with legal and economic sanctions because, as mayor, he is legally a partner in the town’s port, which is operated by the Fährhafen Sassnitz GmbH.

    “Our company, the management, the shareholders and all employees are threatened with entry bans and the freezing of assets and assets in the USA. American companies are also prohibited by law from doing business with us,” said Kracht.

    Also in the firing line is Mukran Port Terminals Gesellschaft, the port’s appointed storage and stevedoring contractor for the project.  

    Berlin and Washington at Odds Over Gas Supplies

    The Trump administration is strongly opposed to Nord Stream 2, which it claims would leave Germany overly dependent on Russian pipeline gas supplies.

    The opposing view in much of Europe is that the US wants to export more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe and regards Russian natural gas as a commercial rival that needs to be moved out of the way as US LNG output is rising rapidly.

    The prime minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig, has strongly supported the project. “The threats coming from Washington are absolutely unacceptable. Germany is free to decide for itself where and how it sources its energy,” she said.

    If anything, the US’s heavy-handed approach has served to unite political opinion in Germany behind Nord Stream 2. There is also a wider EU concern that the five European energy companies providing 50% of the finance for the project will also be targeted.

    "An act just short of war."

    Tensions over the $11 billion have intensified in recent days as the US has moved to broaden sanctions on entities associated with the project.

    Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new sanctions on the Russia-Germany gas link and said that the United States was building a coalition against the pipeline. The fresh sanctions are a follow-up to US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 project from December 2019 that target individuals and companies involved in the project.

    Now the United States is including in the sanctions companies “providing services or facilities for upgrades or installation of equipment for those vessels, or funding for upgrades or installation of equipment for those vessels,” according to the latest guidance.

    Widening restrictions on the participants of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline constitute the “egregious use of the sanctions weapon” targeting both Russia and the US’s loyal ally Germany, former British MP George Galloway said on 22 October.

    “Germany is not some banana republic in Central America,” the Scottish politician said last week. “This is an act just short of war against Russia, seeking to destroy something on which billions have already been expended, and which is the sovereign will of two sovereign European countries and for the most bogus of pretexts.”

    Increasing demand for natural gas in Europe

    Natural gas plays an essential role in European and German energy policy as an intermediate step on the way to the supply of renewable energies. The German government has decided to phase out nuclear energy by the end of 2022 and coal by 2038. 

    Nord Stream 2 runs parallel to the existing Nord Stream pipeline, which came into operation in 2011 with a capacity of 55 bcm a year, which would be matched by Nord Stream 2. Most of the 1,240 km subsea pipeline has been completed, but Allseas, the original pipe-laying contractor, suspended activity last November due to the sanctions threat.

    Nord Stream 2 is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, with half of the funding provided by Germany's Uniper and BASF's Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell, Austria's OMV and France’s Engie.

    Tags:
    Manuela Schwesig, George Galloway, Angela Merkel, Ted Cruz, LNG, gas, Nord Stream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse