Vice President of the Bundestag Thomas Opperman Reportedly Dies At 66

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil, Oppermann's ally from The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), expressed his condolences on Twitter.
"The news of the sudden death of my colleague and comrade Thomas Oppermann fills me with deep sadness," he wrote.
Die Nachricht vom plötzlichen Tode meines Kollegen und Genossen Thomas Oppermann erfüllt mich mit tiefer Trauer. Thomas hat sich mit Leidenschaft und Verstand um unser Land und die Sozialdemokratie verdient gemacht. Meine Gedanken sind bei seiner Familie.— Hubertus Heil (@hubertus_heil) October 26, 2020
Thomas Oppermann had served as vice president since October 2017. Prior to that, he was the chairman of the SPD parliamentary group for almost four years and from November 2007 to December 2013, the first parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group.
All comments
Show new comments (0)