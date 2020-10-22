Railway Station in Lyon, France Evacuated Over Reported Bomb Threat

Police have been deployed to the scene of the situation.
🚨 Une opération de police est actuellement en cours à la gare @LyonPartDieu, avec un périmètre de sécurité.— Police Nationale 69 (@PoliceNat69) October 22, 2020
🔴 ÉVITEZ LE SECTEUR
🔴 TRAFFIC @TCL_SYTRAL INTERROMPU
🔴 NE GÊNEZ PAS L'INTERVENTION DES FORCES DE SÉCURITÉ 👮👮♂️ pic.twitter.com/Yn2N0WOVU0
#alerte— L'info en direct 🔴 SPÉCIALE COVID-19 DÈS 16H30 (@rodinfo0) October 22, 2020
🔴 DERNIÈRE MINUTE
Image sur place de la gare de Lyon Part-Dieu qui a été évacué pic.twitter.com/TPLwwFEXLl
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)