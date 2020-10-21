Mosques in Southern France Threatened With Violence Amid Unrest Over Teacher's Murder

"Threats or acts of violence targeted the mosques of Beziers and Bordeaux, I asked the prefects of the departments concerned to protect these places of worship. Such acts are unacceptable on the soil of the Republic," Darmanin tweeted.
Last week, France was shaken by reports that French history teacher Samuel Paty was killed by beheading in the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons of the Islamic prophet, Mohammad, to his students. The attacker, an 18-year-old Chechen man, was subsequently killed by police.
A total of 16 people were detained in an opened investigation into the attack, six of them currently tried by a counter-terrorism judge, and nine others were released from police custody.
The French government has implemented urgent measures to combat terrorism, including an increase of security in schools across the country starting November and dissolving associations advocating radical Islamism.
