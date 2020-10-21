Sweden's Telia Company Selects Nokia as 5G Provider in Nordic, Baltic Countries

"Nokia today announced it has been selected by Telia Company as the exclusive provider of 5G RAN in Finland in a five-year deal that includes the modernization of legacy networks and will cover 7,500 sites. Nokia is a long-standing strategic partner to Telia Company and has also been chosen as the supplier of 5G standalone (SA) core in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden in the Nordic and Baltic regions," the statement read.
Telia's 5G network was launched in Finland in September 2018 and put into commercial operation at the beginning of 2019 with a population coverage of over 25 percent.
"Our networks have never been more important and are the foundation of a thriving digital economy. Nokia is our sole supplier of 5G standalone core in all markets and of radio network technology in Finland," Allison Kirkby, the president and CEO of Telia Company, was quoted as saying in the press release.
The Stockholm-based Telia Company is a multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator present in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
