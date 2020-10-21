'This is Iceland': PM Katrin Jakobsdottir Interrupted by 5.6-Quake During Live Interview - Video

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was interrupted by an earthquake while she was doing a live interview with the Washington Post.
A video was shared on YouTube featuring Jakobsdóttir speaking about the way her country has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Suddenly her house started to shake, leaving the prime minister startled. However, Jakobsdóttir quickly laughed off the situation by saying "Well, this is Iceland."
İzlanda Başbakanı Katrin Jakobsdottir röportaj sırasında depreme yakalanmış.— Selcuk Eren (@selcukerennn) October 21, 2020
Deprem sonrası sorunun cevabını da tamamlamış: pic.twitter.com/yehuVSdHrv
The Prime Minister later took to Twitter to share her experience and wish her fellow countrymen well.
Spoke with @IgnatiusPost about COVID-19 and how we are dealing with the situation here in Iceland. We also spoke about the heart and soul of the Icelandic people. And then we had an earthquake. I hope everyone is feeling good and steady. https://t.co/4JlGEWcQ3T— Katrín Jakobsdóttir (@katrinjak) October 20, 2020
A 5.6-magnitude quake hit south-western Iceland at 13:43 local time on Tuesday. The epicentre was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres to the south-west of Aulftanes.
