5.5-Magnitude Quake Strikes Iceland, Country's Meteorological Office Says

A 5.5-magnitude quake hit south-western Iceland on Tuesday, the Icelandic Meteorological Office reported.
The earthquake occurred at 1:43 p.m. local time (1343 GMT) and was followed by several aftershocks, the office added.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences, GEOFON, measured the quake at 5.7 on the Richter scale but later that number was revised to 5.5.
Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.6 in Iceland Region 44 min ago pic.twitter.com/mb22hU94Ek— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 20, 2020
