Danish Inventor Convicted of Journalist's Murder Recaptured After Attempted Prison Escape - Video

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen was recaptured after attempting to escape from the jail in which he is incarcerated in Copenhagen's suburbs on Tuesday, Danish police said.
A video of an episode from a police operation to capture Madsen was shared online.
In 2018, Madsen was sentenced to life imprisonment for torturing and murdering 30-year-old Swedish reporter Kim Wall, who came to his submarine to interview him and make a report. Madsen has denied murdering Wall and claimed that she died as a result of an accident inside the submarine. However, he confessed to throwing her body parts into the sea.
