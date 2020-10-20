European Commission Opens Probe Into Violations Linked to Cyprus', Malta's 'Golden Passports' Scheme

The European Commission has launched an official inquiry into violations related to Cyprus' and Malta's "golden passports" scheme.
This comes after Al Jazeera presented its investigative report, The Cyprus Papers Undercover, earlier this month which claimed that Cyprus parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris and a veteran lawmaker had been caught red-handed trading European citizenship for money. Syllouris later resigned amid the scandal, while the government announced that it cancelled a programme which offered citizenship in exchange for investment.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)