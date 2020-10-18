Minsk Police Detain Anti-Government Protesters, Fire Rubber Bullets After Protesters Throw Stones

Law enforcement agencies arrested a number of participants during an unauthorised opposition rally in Minsk, according to the press service of the Minsk police department.
"Participants in an unauthorised mass event have been detained," said a spokesman for the press service although he would not give an exact number of those who have been detained in Minsk.
Police fired rubber bullets in the air several times as the demonstrators threw stones in law enforcement agencies.
The Belarusian opposition holds large-scale protests every Sunday. Security measures have been strengthened in Minsk since this morning and central squares are fenced and guarded. Mobile internet access also does not work in Minsk.
Mass opposition protests have persisted in Belarus since the disputed 9 August presidential election, in which long-standing President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. Hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 130 law enforcement officers.
All comments
Show new comments (0)