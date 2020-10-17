Chechnya's Kadyrov Slams Beheading Attack in France, Says Chechens 'Have Nothing to Do With It'

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has condemned the decapitation attack in a Parisian suburb and extended his condolences to the family of the victim.
In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov said that he strongly rejects any manifestations of terrorism, yet urges against hurting people's religious sentiments.
Kadyrov urged French investigators not to seek a "Chechen trace" in the attack, stressing that the assailant had spent most of his life in France and was likely radicalised there.
"This is not the first time France has tried to shift the blame for all of their problems on Chechens. Rest assured, Chechens have nothing to do with it", Kadyrov emphasised, adding that a criminal has no nationality.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
