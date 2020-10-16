Situation in Paris Suburb Where Man Was Killed in Stabbing Attack – Video

Sputnik is live from a suburb northwest of Paris, where a man suspected of killing a school teacher was shot dead on Friday. The suspect reportedly slit his victim’s throat in the street after the latter had shown a Prophet Muhammad cartoon to pupils during a lesson. Other media outlets suggest that the attacker beheaded the teacher. It is being also reported that the knifeman shouted “Allahu Akbar” at the moment of the attack.
France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) said a probe has been launched into the attack; President Macron is expected to visit the scene of crime on the Friday evening.
Showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad is considered blasphemous by Muslims and has triggered a series of attacks in Europe, including a high profile 2015 attack on the office of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo over its publication of such caricatures.
