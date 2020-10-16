EU Council President Says Bloc Bemoans Turkey's 'Provocations' in East Mediterranean

European Council president Charles Michel has expressed regret of what he described as Turkey's "provocations" in the East Mediterranean.
The remarks come a day after Paris and Berlin warned Ankara not to contunue provoking the EU with its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, as they gave TRurkey a week to clarify its position on exploring natural gas in the area.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference on Thursday that “it’s clear to us that Turkey is permanently carrying out provocative acts, which are unacceptable”.
He was echoed by his German counterpart Heiko Maas, who slammed Turkey’s recent decision to send its research vessel back to the Mediterranean as “inadmissible”.
“It’s been twice that expected discussions have not taken place and we don’t know when they will happen. We must wait to see if there is progress in a week and then we’ll see what attitude needs to be adopted by the EU”, Maas said when asked about the possibility of the bloc slapping economic sanctions on Ankara.
The statement followed Turkey’s announcement that it would send its research ship Oruc Reis back to a disputed Mediterranean area after the vessel returned to the country's shores in mid-September following a political standoff between Ankara and Athens, which escalated in August, when the Greek Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to immediately stop its "illegal" drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, warning that Athens will defend itself if necessary.
All comments
Show new comments (0)