One Person Killed During a Hostage-Taking Incident in German Prison, Local Police Say

Police in the German city of Münster have finished rescue operations to free a hostage in a prison. According to police spokesman Frank Rentmeister, the hostage, a female employee at the correctional facility, is unharmed. Local police said the perpetrator had been shot and later died from his injuries. Law enforcement has said they will release more information in the coming hours.
+++ #Geiselnahme in der JVA - Geisel befreit +++— Polizei NRW MS (@Polizei_nrw_ms) October 16, 2020
Heute Morgen (16.10.) kam es gegen 6:30 Uhr zu einem #Polizei|großeinsatz. Ein Insasse bedrohte eine Person, diese konnte unverletzt befreit werden. Es kam zum Schusswaffengebrauch. Der Geiselnehmer erlag seinen Verletzungen. pic.twitter.com/8Yfv3Zn3Dv
According to the German newspaper Bild, the hostage-taker was serving a four-month sentence for resisting law enforcement officers. He was due to be released in November. He threatened the female employee with a razor blade and demanded authorities give him a helicopter to fly out of the prison.
