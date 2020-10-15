Russian Foreign Ministry Says Only The Hague to Blame For Collapse of Consultations Over MH17

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hague is the only one to blame for derailing consultations of Russia, Australia and the Netherlands on the MH17 plane crash over eastern Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Therefore, the Hague carries full responsibility for the collapse of the trilateral consultations," the ministry said.

The ministry further noted that it finds it impossible to further participate in trilateral consultations with Australia and the Netherlands on the deadly MH17 crash after the Dutch lawsuit filed against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"The Hague has chosen another option, without even waiting for interim results of the consultations — while only three rounds were held. It filed an interstate complaint against Russia with the ECHR. Such unfriendly steps by the Netherlands make the continuation of the trilateral consultations meaningless, as well as our participation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"As we remain committed to the provisions of the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2166, we intend to continue cooperation with competent authorities in the Netherlands, including for discussing Ukraine's failure to close its airspace for civilian aircraft flights over the Donbas armed conflict area. However, we will be doing it in other formats," the ministry went on to say.

Moscow once again slammed the MH17 probe by the Netherlands and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team as "biased, superficial and politicized."

In July, the Netherlands filed a lawsuit against Russia with the ECHR over the country's alleged role in the deadly incident, which left almost 300 people killed back in 2014. In its fresh statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry qualified the step "as another blow on the Russian-Dutch relations, and The Hague's demonstration of its firm intention to continue the vicious policy of unilaterally putting on Russia the blame for what happened in the skies over Donbas, in defiance of common sense."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW