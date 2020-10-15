Cyprus Parliament Speaker Reportedly Resigns Amid 'Golden Passport' Scheme Scandal

Cyprus' parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris resigned on Thursday amid the country’s ongoing “golden passport”-related scheme scandal.
The lawmaker's move comes as the government's spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said on Tuesday that Cyprus had canceled its program that stipulated granting citizenship in exchange for investment.
“At today's extraordinary session of the council of ministers, ministers of finance and interior affairs proposed to cancel this investment program. The proposal was based on long-term drawbacks and abuse of the Cyprus investment program. The decision will enter force on 1 November, 2020”, Kousios pointed out.
This was preceded by Syllouris apologising in a written statement earlier on Tuesday and stating that he would withdraw from his duties from 19 October until the end of an Al Jazeera investigation into his alleged role in violations of the Cyprus Investment Program.
The project envisages granting full citizenship to wealthy individuals who invest at least 2.2 million euros ($2.6 million) into the country.
The decision to scrap the scheme came on the heels of allegations that Syllouris and a veteran lawmaker had been caught red-handed trading European citizenship for money.
The claims were contained in an hour-long report The Cyprus Papers Undercover, by Al Jazeera’s investigative unit.
The journalists were believed to have used hidden cameras to show Syllouris, and lawmaker Christakis Giovanis promising “full support” to granting a passport to a fictitious Chinese investor, despite having been convicted of being a money launderer.
