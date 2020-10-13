France Cancels Paris International Agricultural Show 2021 Due to Pandemic - Reports

According to the media outlet, the 58th agricultural exhibition, which was to be held from 27 February to 7 March of the next year, has been postponed to 2022. Regional agricultural competitions and farmers' markets will still take place despite the event's cancellation.
The Paris International Agricultural Show has been held annually in the French capital since 1964. This year, the event finished a day earlier because of the pandemic. It was attended by over 480,000 people.
France has seen a surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases since July, with the most recent record daily high of nearly 17,000 infections confirmed on 3 October.
Several cultural and sports events have been either postponed or cancelled amid the surge in the daily number of cases, including in Paris. As of Tuesday, the French authorities have confirmed 756,472 COVID-19 cases and 32,942 related fatalities.
