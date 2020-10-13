Armenian Diaspora Holds Protest in Paris Against Violence in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Paris, where members of the Armenian diaspora are rallying outside the National Assembly on Tuesday, protesting against military clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The decades-old conflict flared up again on 27 September, when Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of carrying our provocations along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region which declared independence from then-Soviet Azerbaijan in the early 1990s and has since sought recognition but still remains internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)