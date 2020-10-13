Germany Warns Ankara Against 'Provocation' in East Med as Turkish Survey Ship Sets Sail

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Turkey to refrain from "provocation" in the eastern Mediterranean, while signalling support for Cyprus and Greece in gas drilling dispute, according to his Thursday comments, quoted by Reuters.
"Ankara must end the interplay between detente and provocation if the government is interested in talks - as it has repeatedly affirmed," Maas said shortly before boarding a plane heading to Cyprus and Greece.
The official called on Turkey to refrain from resuming gas exploration in territory to which Greece claims exclusive economic rights and remain open to negotiations.
On Sunday, Turkey confirmed that its research ship Oruc Reis would go back to disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean and will carry out its research activities in the area until 22 October. The move was condemned by Greece, as the two powers have just held talks in Bratislava as a part of international forum, following the escalation of tensions over gas research activities this summer.
Greece's foreign ministry said on Monday that Turkey was "unreliable" following its decision to send Oruc Reis back to the area close to Greek island of Kastellorizo after it initially returned to Turkish docks in September. The development signalled a "direct threat to regional peace and security", Athens said.
