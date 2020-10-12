Register
05:12 GMT12 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Quran

    Notorious Danish Quran-Burner Pledges to Use His Swedish Citizenship for More Incendiary Action

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010121080742967-notorious-danish-quran-burner-pledges-to-use-his-swedish-citizenship-for-more-incendiary-action/

    Danish lawyer and politician Rasmus Paludan was previously banned from entering Sweden for two years after being labelled a threat to the country's security. Paludan responded by demanding $110,000 in damages and musing about “burning a couple hundred Qurans” in return.

    Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the ethno-nationalist Hard Line party, has said he obtained Swedish citizenship, which he intends to use for more demonstrations in what he earlier dubbed his “brotherly country”.

    Paludan, who has a criminal conviction in Denmark for inciting racial hatred, was previously banned from entering Sweden for two years to prevent him from burning the Quran, which his party sees as a celebration of free speech. The ban would be rendered invalid by his now-confirmed Swedish citizenship, as the Swedish Immigration Authority has now recognised he is in fact a citizen of the country due to the nationality of one of his parents. It should be noted, however, that the Swedish immigration agency has confirmed that Paludan already was a citizen of the country and wasn't granted citizenship.

    “I hope that we can carry out activities in Sweden later this year,” Paludan told the newspaper Berlingske. “It was not difficult to become a Swedish citizen due to the fact that I haven’t done anything at all. I apparently became one when my parents married in 1989,” Paludan said.

    “I will probably need to get a Swedish passport before I try to get in. If there happens to be an Arabic person in a police uniform who doesn’t know what the rules are, it will probably help to have a Swedish passport,” Paludan said in a nod to the Swedish police's efforts to embrace multiculturalism.

    Paludan suggested that Sweden's lenient immigration policy is a threat to Denmark and thus justifies his activism. Demonstrating in Sweden will persuade Danish voters to vote for his party, he ventured, stressing that the Swedish government had breached the constitution in denying him entry.

    “That is very serious. Maybe we’ll burn a couple of hundred Qurans as a response to this serious assault on my integrity,” Paluldan added, demanding SEK 1 million ($110,000) in damages from the Swedish state, the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported.

    In August, a group of activists linked to the Hard Line party posted a video of themselves burning a copy of the Quran in Malmö, followed by similar acts in other Swedish cities. This sparked Islamic riots followed by dozens of arrests.

    Paludan rose to prominence in Denmark through his anti-Islam demonstrations in areas with sizeable minority ethnic communities, which are later made into videos. One of the main features of the demonstrations is the burning, tearing or kicking of the Quran, which is seen as exercising the freedom of speech by the party and as a sacrilegious act by Muslims. This has earned Paludan all-round police protection that cost the Danish state coffers million of kroner. Paludan also supports a ban on Islam in Denmark, and the deportation of non-ethnic Danes from the country.

    Related:

    Controversial Danish Politician Plans to Burn the Quran in Sweden to Support 'Brotherly People'
    Quran-Burning Danes Pledge New Demonstration in Sweden Despite Muslim Riots
    Tags:
    Rasmus Paludan, hard line, Stram Kurs, Scandinavia, Sweden, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse