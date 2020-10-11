Register
13:37 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    France Urges UK to Seal Brexit Deal with EU by Early November, Yet Warns Against ‘Bad Concessions’

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (45)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/01/1080340190_0:27:1280:747_1200x675_80_0_0_2df65113796b4fd80cdd36795dc72e78.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010111080738552-france-urges-uk-to-seal-brexit-deal-with-eu-by-early-november-yet-warns-against-bad-concessions/

    During talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on 10 October Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he was committed to exploring “every avenue” to achieve a post-Brexit deal, but added the UK was ready to end the transition period on Australia-style conditions if an agreement fails to be found.

    The European Union and the UK must hammer out an agreement shaping their post-Brexit relationship by early November, France's European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, urged on Sunday on FranceInfo radio.

    Nevertheless, he emphasised that the EU bloc would not agree to a “bad deal” just to avoid a no-deal scenario.

    "There needs to be an agreement in the coming weeks. That means around the beginning of November. We must not lose our calm in the final days of negotiations because that is sometimes when bad concessions are made," said the official.

    Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the post-Brexit trade deal with French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation on 10 October.

    Christian Hartmann
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron at a NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019

    Though acknowledging that he would “explore every avenue” in negotiations with Brussels, Johnson pointed to remaining obstacles that were hampering progress. These tricky issues needed to be dealt with in the coming days, said the Prime Minister.

    Hurdles in Post-Brexit Parley

    There are a few particularly contentious issues in the talks between the UK and the EU.

    With regard to fishing quotas, the EU wants its boats to enjoy access to UK fishing waters whereas the UK says its waters should be kept "first and foremost for British boats". Several EU members, such as France and the Netherlands, demanded the UK effectively remain part of the EU Common Fisheries Policy, meaning that three-quarters of fish stocks in the British maritime exclusive economic zone are caught by foreign boats.

    Other stumbling blocks have been the issue of governance, and the so-called level playing field, a trade-policy term for a set of common rules and standards that prevent businesses in one country from gaining a competitive advantage over rivals in other countries.

    A flotilla of fishing boats sail by the Gateshead Millennium bridge
    © AP Photo / Owen Humphreys
    A flotilla of fishing boats sail by the Gateshead Millennium bridge

    It is these “hurdles” in negotiations that Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their chief negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier to “work intensively" on ironing out, during a phone call on 3 October.

    Boris Johnson has set a deadline of 15 October, timed to an EU summit, for agreeing a deal, but Brussels has been angling for more concessions before entering the final phase of talks.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    Johnson has repeatedly said that although he wants a deal like one struck between the EU and Canada, the UK was ready to leave without a deal.

    "We're resolved on either course, we're prepared for either course and we'll make it work but it's very much up to our friends and partners," said Johnson.

    The UK exited the EU in January, but remains under the present EU trade terms.

    In the event that no trade deal is reached before the transition period expires on 31 December, the World Trade Organisation's rules for both sides come into effect from the start of 2021. This extends to customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the EU.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (45)

    Related:

    Belgium Threatens UK With Ancient Fishing Charter From 1666 if Brexit Negotiations Fail
    Over 4 Million EU Citizens Apply to Settle in UK After Brexit, Home Office Says
    Brexit Campaigner Darren Grimes Investigated Over David Starkey's 'Slavery Was Not Genocide' Rant
    Johnson Tells Macron UK Will Explore 'Every Avenue' to Reach Post-Brexit Deal With EU
    Tags:
    Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse