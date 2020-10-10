Five Killed as Tourist Plane Collides With Microlight Aircraft in France, Report Says

Five people were killed after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in Loches, Indre-et-Loire, in west-central France, on Saturday, France Bleu radio reported.
The five victims comprise the microlight's two occupants and three people from the tourist plane, the report added.
La circulation est coupée avenue Aristide Briand à Loches, après la collision crash entre un ULM et un avion de tourisme. 5 personnes seraient décédées dans l’accident. pic.twitter.com/gCVwnGDVqD— NRLoches (@NR_Loches) October 10, 2020
The mayor of Loches, Marc Angenault, has said that the two aircraft fell in gardens but did not cause much damage on the ground.
An investigation into the accident is underway.
