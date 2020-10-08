Italian Football Club President Receives Threats, Bullets by Mail

The reason for the threats received by Ferrero could be connected with failed negotiations on selling the club to an American consortium led by striker Gianluca Vialli, who formerly played for Ferrero's Sampdoria.
ANSA reported that Ferrero received bullets in the mail, along with letters threatening his life and banners from fans promising to "visit him".
"Whoever threatens me is invisible, I don't know who the principals are, but I go straight ahead with my work trying to do better and better. I'm afraid for my children, only this, but the work pleases me and does not make me think to people who, if they do what they do, have some problems. Come and tell me face to face, I love everyone", Ferrero said, cited by Eurosport, commenting on the matter.
Earlier, Ferrero filed a complaint against angry fans who had insulted him at two restaurants in Genoa, causing him to escape escalation by sneaking out the back door.
In the previous season, Ferrero's Sampdoria took 15th place in Serie A, but currently hold 14th place.
