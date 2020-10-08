Register
14:29 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former German Chancellor and SPD member Gerhard Schroeder joins the campaign trail in Rotenburg, Germany, August 30, 2017

    Ex-German Chancellor Schroeder Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Bild Over Navalny Interview

    © REUTERS / Morris Mac Matzen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105700/18/1057001806_0:217:3500:2185_1200x675_80_0_0_3d6a91d9364df9847f2cd6a4a79fda1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010081080709184-ex-german-chancellor-schroeder-files-defamation-lawsuit-against-bild-over-navalny-interview/

    Last week, Gerhard Schroeder said that he doubts Moscow's role in Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning, claims that the ex-German Chancellor rejected as "speculation".

    Gerhard Schroeder has announced plans to sue the newspaper Bild for defamation pertaining to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's claims about the former German Chancellor.

    "He himself says that he has no evidence for his insinuations. However, Bild-Zeitung and bild.de have disseminated these statements without asking my opinion", Schroeder wrote on his LinkedIn page on Wednesday, referring to allegations that Navalny had been poisoned by Russia with the help of the Novichok nerve agent.

    Schroeder added that he "therefore feels compelled to take legal action against the publisher, who has seriously violated" his "right of publicity".

    The remarks came as the German newspaper earlier published an interview with Navalny, who accused Schroeder of "receiving shadow payments" from Russian authorities.

    "Schroeder is Putin's errand boy. It's one thing to be a Putin lobbyist. But now he [Schroeder]'s trying to protect murderers", Navalny asserted, adding at the same time that he had no proof to confirm his allegations about "cover payments" to the ex-German Chancellor.

    Last week, Schroeder pointed out that he questions Russia's role in Navalny's alleged poisoning, claims that the ex-German Chancellor rejected as "speculation".

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, left, pose during a photo call prior to the book presentation of Schroeder's biography in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, left, pose during a photo call prior to the book presentation of Schroeder's biography in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015

    Schroeder served as German chancellor between 1998 and 2005. The 76-year-old is currently chairman of the Board of Directors of Russia's Rosneft and head of the Shareholders Committee of Nord Stream AG. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline project is a $10.5 billion joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, Austria's OMV, France's Engie, and UK/Dutch energy conglomerate Royal Dutch Shell.

    Schroeder's lawsuit against Navalny comes after Berlin announced in mid-September the possibility of freezing, sanctioning, or otherwise acting against the Nord Stream 2 project amid pressure from Germany's US and European allies to "punish" Moscow for the alleged poisoning of the Russian opposition figure.

    Navalny Case

    This followed the German government claiming earlier last month that doctors at Berlin's Charite hospital had found traces of a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's system.

    Moscow stressed that Berlin lacks evidence to back up its allegations and noted that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in the opposition figure's body.

    Russia also underscored that it had not produced any Novichok group substances since the the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) verified the destruction of the country's chemical weapons stocks in the early 1990s.

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists after he was released from a detention centre in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina
    Kremlin: Russia Has Information CIA Works With Alexei Navalny, Sends Instructions to Him
    On 20 August, Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing, but was then flown to Berlin once the doctors decided that he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation.

    According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow has taken a "transparent position" on the Navalny case from the very beginning, allowing for him to be transferred to Germany for treatment at the request of his relatives, with the doctors who saved his life in Omsk openly passing on all the data they collected about Navalny's condition and expressing willingness to continue cooperating.

    Related:

    Navalny Accuses Putin of Poisoning: Why Claim Holds No Water and Who Could Benefit From It
    US House Panel Advances Resolution Calling for Action Over Navalny Case
    Moscow Invites OPCW Experts to Russia to Work With Russian Pros on Navalny's Case - Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, gas pipeline, Novichok, poisoning, Bild, Interview, defamation, Alexei Navalny, Gerhard Schroeder, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse