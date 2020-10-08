Members of Armenian Diaspora Rally in Paris to Protest Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Video

A live broadcast shows members of the Armenian diaspora rallying outside the Turkish Embassy in Paris to protest against hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The protest is taking place after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed Ankara's readiness to provide assistance to Azerbaijan in any possible area amid clashes in the contested region.
The hostilities in the Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh, officially part of Azerbaijan, erupted in September when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.
Armenia and the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and full mobilisation. Azerbaijan also declared martial law and partial mobilisation.
