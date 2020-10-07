Greek Court Finds Golden Dawn Guilty Of Running a Criminal Group, Member Guilty Of Murder Of Rapper

Golden Dawn was founded in the mid-1980s by Nikos Michaloliakos, a former army cadet. He formed the right-wing nationalist group after meeting George Papadopoulos, the former leader of Greek's military junta, in prison.

A court in Athens has ruled that Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organisation, bringing to an end a criminal trial which has run for five years.

There was applause in the courtroom on Wednesday, 7 October, as the presiding judge of the three-member panel found Golden Dawn member Yiorgos Roupakias guilty of the murder of left-wing rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013.

Roupakias who stabbed and killed coldblooded Pavlos Fyssas is found guilty for all charges #GDtrial — Nektaria Stamouli (@nstamouli) October 7, 2020

​Around 2,000 police were deployed in and around the courthouse and a drone and a police helicopter circulated overhead as a crowd of around 15,000 massed outside to wait for the verdicts.

Police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse some demonstrators who threw petrol bombs.

Stand in solidarity with those fighting Golden Dawn, fascism and the far-right in Greece.https://t.co/wN2YBJYtC2 pic.twitter.com/wK4DYd8zwq — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 6, 2020

​Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos and 17 other former MPs face at least 10 years in prison.

Only 11 of the 68 defendants were present in the courtroom.

The trial was sparked by the September 2013 murder of Fyssas, 34, who was chased down by a mob of Golden Dawn supporters and stabbed to death in front of a cafe in the suburb of Keratsini.

Some rare good news - fascists in Greece have been found guilty of the murder of Pavlos Fyssas and a number of other racially motivated crimes - solidarity to all comrades in Greece - ¡No Pasaran! https://t.co/IqRfEHHwSZ pic.twitter.com/jUYkwS1vyp — Paul O'Connell (@pmpoc) October 7, 2020

​Golden Dawn - which lost 18 seats at last year's general election and fell to 2.9 percent of the national vote - denied any direct link to the attacks and described the trial as an "unprecedented conspiracy'' aimed at undermining its popularity.

Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avghi) pushed a nationalist "Greece belongs to Greeks" agenda and were virulently opposed to giving sanctuary to migrants from Asia or Africa. At their peak in May 2012 they got seven percent of the vote and won 21 seats in the Greek parliament.