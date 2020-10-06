Register
07:26 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of buildings in Stockholm's Old Town

    COVID-19 Explosion in Stockholm Wastewater Linked to Nascent Second Wave

    © AFP 2020 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (192)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105183/94/1051839400_0:116:4906:2875_1200x675_80_0_0_32b7c2cc3f1b26754096b74142f5cd39.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010061080680068-covid-19-explosion-in-stockholm-wastewater-linked-to-nascent-second-wave/

    Wastewater analysis allows for the presence of viruses at earlier stages to be detected, as it shows up in faeces long before patients actually develop any symptoms.

    The amount of coronavirus found in wastewater from the Swedish capital has doubled in recent weeks and is now back at the same levels as in May, when peak results were recorded, the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm (KTH) has found based on weekly samples.

    At the end of April and the beginning of May, the researchers found the highest levels of coronavirus in wastewater.

    "We see similar, clear increases during week 39, at the end of September. The virus load is approaching the levels in May", KTH professor at SciLifeLab Cecilia Williams said in a statement.

    As the number of coronavirus tests in the community spiked during August and September, the higher number of identified infected individuals was attributed to increased testing. However, the researchers believe that the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is reflected in wastewater and thus doesn't depend on more people being tested.

    "My interpretation is that this latest increase is definitely about an increased number of infected people in society", Cecilia Williams ventured.

    This analysis is shared by fellow KTH researcher and senior lecturer Zeynep Cetecioglu Gurol, who suggested that the increase in COVID-19 cases isn't due to increased testing. Wastewater analysis allows for the detection of viruses at earlier stages, as it shows up in faeces before patients actually develop any symptoms.

    KTH researchers went so far as to suggest a second wave in Stockholm, which many believe is already manifesting itself in many European cities.

    "We see an increase that could be the beginning of a second wave in Stockholm. Virus levels have risen again, from being so low for a few weeks in July that we were unable to find them. Now the virus levels are back at almost the same high levels we saw last spring", associate professor and director of KTH Water Centre David Nilsson said in the statement.

    Sweden has seen close to 95,000 COVID cases and nearly 5,900 deaths, most of them senior citizens. As its health authorities came up with conflicting messaging about the desirability of herd immunity, Sweden consistently avoided major lockdowns. When most of Europe closed schools, restaurants, gyms, and even borders, Swedes kept enjoying most of their freedoms. This unorthodox approach that some labelled "Darwinist" has since captured the world's attention, especially as it coincided with a much higher per capita death rate compared to Sweden's fellow Nordic countries.

    State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has since estimated that at least 20 percent of Swedes have had COVID-19, whereas Swedish Public Health Agency Director General Johan Carlson estimated the corresponding figure in Stockholm at 40 percent. However, the recent spike in cases in Stockholm has once again triggered questions about the very concept of herd immunity and its usefulness.

     

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (192)

    Related:

    'We Want the Truth': Sweden Appoints 'Corona Commission' to Assess Its Covid-19 Response
    Swedish COVID-19 Strategy Credited With Strengthening National Currency
    Sweden Says COVID-19 Restrictions Will Remain for 'At Least a Year'
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse