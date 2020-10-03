Register
18:53 GMT03 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with FRG Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 1989.

    Moscow Won a ‘Reliable Partner’ in Europe Thanks to German Reunification, Retired Diplomat Suggests

    © Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/03/1080653539_0:0:3087:1738_1200x675_80_0_0_79a965c9e36561348d00cf41d531e28c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010031080657073-moscow-won-a-reliable-partner-in-europe-thanks-to-german-reunification-retired-diplomat-suggests/

    On Saturday, Germans marked the thirtieth anniversary of East Germany’s incorporation into the Federal Republic. On the occasion, the eastern German town of Dessau unveiled a monument to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev for his personal contribution to German unity.

    Without the USSR as a whole and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev specifically, Germany would have been left divided, and the Kremlin would have been left without a reliable partner in Europe, Dr. Ernst-Jorg von Studnitz, Germany’s former ambassador to Russia, has said.

    “German Chancellor [Helmut] Kohl always said that the key to German reunification lay in Moscow. In this regard, of course, the USSR headed by then-General-Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev played a very important role. Without their participation, it would have been impossible to make German unity a reality,” Studnitz said in an interview with Sputnik.

    “On the other hand, it would have been impossible for Chancellor Kohl to reach a solution at the talks in Moscow without consistent support from US President George H.W. Bush,” the retired diplomat added, referring to the German chancellor’s trip to the Soviet capital for negotiations with Gorbachev in February 1990.

    US President George H.W. Bush and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl at a pan-European summit in Paris, February 1990.
    © Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин
    US President George H.W. Bush and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl at a pan-European summit in Paris, February 1990.
    It was in Moscow’s objective interest to ensure détente in Europe, and for Gorbachev, achieving it meant supporting German reunification, Studnitz explained. In return, he said, the USSR, and Russia after it, received “a major political prize” in the form of “a reliable partner – a united Germany in Europe.”

    Nord stream 2
    © Photo : nord-stream 2
    Berlin Not Ruling Out ‘Freezing’ Nord Stream 2 Over Navalny Case
    After unification, “the Soviet Union’s partner was not a weak East Germany, but a united Germany. Therefore, it cannot be said that East Germany was given away too ‘cheaply’. It was a political decision to acquire a strong partner, and it was a winning one,” Studnitz argued.

    In his home country, Gorbachev has been criticized for his alleged betrayal of the USSR’s Eastern Bloc allies, including East Germany, and for ‘selling off’ the latter for a pittance which did not even include the cost of redeploying the hundreds of thousands of Soviet troops stationed in the country back to the USSR. In addition, he has been censured for undermining Moscow's security by failing to obtain a formal guarantee from NATO not to expand east beyond the borders of the former East Germany. Instead, US Secretary of State James Baker made Gorbachev a verbal commitment, which Washington has repeatedly broken over the past 20+ years by incorporating every former member of the Warsaw Pact alliance, plus six former Soviet and Yugoslav republics, into the Western military bloc.

    Soviet military equipment being loaded on the ferry Kompozitor Musorgskiy in Rostock as the USSR withdraws its troops from Germany . 1 March 1991
    © Sputnik / Boris Babanov
    Soviet military equipment being loaded on the ferry Kompozitor Musorgskiy in Rostock as the USSR withdraws its troops from Germany . 1 March 1991

    Studnitz also emphasized that without protests by the East German people in 1989 and 1990, along with the consent and cooperation of all four WWII-era Allies – the USSR, the US, the UK and France, “German reunification would not have happened.”

    West Germany’s British and French allies initially expressed hesitation at the concept of a united Germany, with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher saying, as late as December 1989, that unification was “not currently on the agenda.” Before that, Thatcher told Gorbachev that the UK and Western Europe as a whole did not want to see a united Germany, which she feared could become a “destabilizing force in Europe.” French President Francois Mitterrand similarly argued that Germany was a country which had “never found its true frontiers,” and told Thatcher that he feared the return of a “bad” Germany which could “make even more ground [in Europe] than had Hitler” did, leaving “only Romania and Bulgaria for the rest of us.”

    REAGAN GORBACHEV TALKS
    © Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
    German Lawmaker Reveals How NATO Fooled Gorbachev About Bloc’s Eastward Expansion Plans
    Ultimately, Studnitz suggested that the Soviet Union’s poor economic state, and Moscow’s search for Western credits, which helped push Gorbachev to seek rapprochement with the West and to decide to stop subsidizing Eastern Europe economically.

    In 1985, when Gorbachev came to power, the USSR’s foreign debt amounted to $31 billion, equivalent to about 1 percent of the country’s GNP. By 1991, thanks to a string of rash economic reforms which disorganized the planning system but failed to create a proper market economy, as well as the loss of the USSR’s traditional trade partners, including East Germany, Soviet debt ballooned to about $140 billion, with Russia left on the hook to pay off about $104.5 billion of that after the Soviet collapse. Russia finally paid off the last of its Soviet-era debts in 2017.

    Studnitz served as Germany's ambassador to Russia between 1995 and 2002. In 2011, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev awarded Studnitz the Order of Friendship for his commitment to improving Russian-German relations.

    Related:

    Former Soviet President Gorbachev Touts Spiritual Leaders’ Role to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
    German Town of Dessau Unveils Gorbachev's Monument as Part of Unity Day Celebrations - Video
    Berlin: No Way to Avoid Russia Sanctions if OPCW Confirms Germany’s Assessment of Navalny Incident
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse