Register
13:53 GMT03 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Germans watch a concert at Brandenburg Gate in a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. November 2019.

    West’s Triumphalism After German Reunification Was 'Serious Mistake', Bundestag Lawmaker Says

    © Sputnik / Алексей Витвицкий
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/03/1080653682_0:269:2903:1902_1200x675_80_0_0_b6a7792059356a846ecb765516547c14.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010031080653733-wests-triumphalism-at-german-reunification-was-serious-mistake-bundestag-lawmaker-says/

    Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of the German Democratic Republic’s incorporation into the Federal Republic of Germany, with the event becoming a key landmark in ending the Cold War.

    The West’s triumphalist attitude after East and West Germany were reunified was a major mistake for which the world is continuing to pay, Gregor Gysi, president of the Party of the European Left, and prominent politician from the Die Linke (The Left) party in the Bundestag, has suggested.

    “The West could not stop winning, and assumed that everything would continue as it had before. This was a serious mistake, the consequences of which are seen to this day,” Gysi said, speaking to Sputnik on the occasion of the anniversary of Germany’s reunification.

    At the stroke of midnight on October 3, 1990, in accordance with the treaty on unification signed in August of that year, the German Democratic Republic ceased to exist, with its territories incorporated into the Federal Republic. Reunification was preceded by the so-called "Two Plus Four Agreement" negotiated and signed by the FRG and the GDR, plus the four powers which had occupied Germany since the end of the Second World War: the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. The latter document paved the way for unification.

    Germans celebrate reunification, October 3, 1990.
    © Sputnik / Игорь Зарембо
    Germans celebrate reunification, October 3, 1990.

    According to Gysi, one example of the West’s triumphalism in the post-Cold War era was the continued presence of US forces in Germany long after Russia withdrew its troops in 1994.

    “The USSR was ready to withdraw its troops, and the US, France and the UK similarly agreed to remove their forces. However, in the case of the US, this was a symbolic promise, because many troops, as well as nuclear weapons, would remain on German territory,” Gysi said.

    “The only thing that they promised was that the troops of the [NATO alliance] would not be based in eastern Germany, that is, in the former GDR. But that too hasn’t happened to this day,” Gysi noted, adding that NATO troops have also been deployed even further east and right up to Russia’s borders.

    In 1990, US Secretary of State James Baker famously promised Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not move “one inch eastward” of a reunified Germany. Since then, between 1999 and 2004, every single member of the former Soviet-led Warsaw Pact bloc, plus the Baltic republics of the former USSR itself, and several republics of the former Yugoslavia, were incorporated into NATO.

    Talks between Mikhail Gorbachev and US Secretary of State James Baker. 1990.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Talks between Mikhail Gorbachev and US Secretary of State James Baker. 1990.

    ‘Nobody Would Have Fought WWIII for East Germany’

    Map of Cold War military alliances in Europe. Since the Soviet collapse, NATO has swallowed up every country that was once part of the Warsaw Pact, and even began advancing into the former USSR itself.
    © CC BY 3.0 / San Jose / Cold War Europe military alliances map
    Former Soviet Leader Gorbachev Responds to Claim That He ‘Surrendered’ Eastern Europe to West
    Gysi emphasized that without Moscow’s consent, reunification would have been impossible, “because no one would have fought World War III for the sake of the GDR. In this regard, it was crucial that [Mikhail] Gorbachev supported reunification.”

    “It was a time of rapid changes. In mid-December 1989, Gorbachev said that if he surrendered the SED [East Germany’s ruling party] he would surrender the GDR, and if he surrendered the GDR, he would have surrendered the USSR. Then on February 1, 1990 I met with him and he told me that German unity was close and he could no longer prevent this,” the politician recalled.
    Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with FRG Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 1989.
    © Sputnik / Юрий Абрамочкин
    Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev with FRG Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 1989.

    From Triumphalism to Trumpism

    In July 2020, Pentagon chief Mark Esper announced that the US would be withdrawing nearly 12,000 troops from Germany, with about 25,000 troops to be left in the country. About half of the troops which are withdrawn will be sent back home to the United States, with the rest redeployed elsewhere in Europe. The headquarters of US Forces in Europe will also be moved from Germany to the Belgian city of Mons.

    Commenting on this development, Gysi suggested that President Donald Trump “formulated this move as a punishment for Germany,” in response to Berlin’s slow response to US demands to increase its military spending. “I have said that I would like to see more such ‘punishments’. He can withdraw all US troops, and above all, US nuclear weapons. Because Trump has also talked about the creation of small nuclear bombs capable of being dropped on one country without causing damage to neighbouring nations. Let’s imagine that such bombs are directed against Russia. In such a case Russia would have to destroy the nuclear weapons stationed in Germany, and that means that the deployment of nuclear weapons does not make Germany any safer.”

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III's sit stacked up on ramp 5 ready for the days mission, Ramstein Air Base, Germany
    © Flickr / Kenny Holston
    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III's sit stacked up on ramp 5 ready for the days mission, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    Unfortunately, the lawmaker noted, today in Germany today many policymakers continue to engage in Cold War thinking, “and don’t understand that here we have a different situation, and that it’s not in the interests of our security to increase the presence of American troops and nuclear weapons.”

    Ostalgie Remains a Factor in Modern-Day Politics

    Gysi noted that even thirty years after unification, many problems remain as far as integration of the former East Germany into the FRG is concerned.

    “The GDR’s leadership tried and failed in their attempt to create in people a sense of awareness of themselves as citizens of the GDR. But where they failed, the FRG succeeded. That is, eastern Germans today have a sense of self-identification as East Germans, and they have much more confidence in this sense than they were thirty years ago,” the politician suggested.
    In this Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo, a Lenin monument stands in front of the abandoned Haus der Offiziere, the headquarters for the Soviets' military high command in former East Germany, at the Wuensdorf neighborhood of Zossen, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Berlin
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    In this Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo, a Lenin monument stands in front of the abandoned "Haus der Offiziere", the headquarters for the Soviets' military high command in former East Germany, at the Wuensdorf neighborhood of Zossen, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Berlin

    Two unidentified tourists kiss in front of a painting on one of the rare remaing parts of the Wall in Berlin, in October 1995
    © AP Photo / Karsten Thielker
    East German Regions Back Readmission of Russia to G7 Despite Federal Government's Opposition
    This special ‘self-awareness’ among people in the former East has a political impact today, Gysi noted, pointing out that unlike many Germans in the west, a majority of those from the east have disassociated themselves from anti-Russian sentiments. “There are exceptions, of course, but most do not accept such attitudes…A position of condemnation of and arrogance toward Russia is well received in the west, but not so well in the east. This is due, among other things, to the fact that people in western and eastern Germany feel and think differently.”

    Born in East Berlin, Gysi became involved in politics in the late 1980s in the reformist wing of East Germany’s ruling Socialist Unity Party. Before that, he worked as a lawyer, and defended multiple prominent dissidents and opposition figures. After reunification, he helped transform the party into the Party of Democratic Socialism, which merged with another democratic socialist party in 2007 to create the modern-day The Left (Die Linke), which has 69 seats in the Bundestag’s 709 seat parliament.

    Related:

    German Reunification at 27: The Legacy of East and West German Split Endures
    East German Regions Back Readmission of Russia to G7 Despite Federal Government's Opposition
    'Bridge-Builder Between East and West: First German in Space, Cosmonaut Sigmund Jahn, Dies Aged 82
    Demonstrators Rally Against Immigration in East German Town After Christmas Eve Stabbing - Video
    'The Russians Are Coming': How East Germans Met Soviet Soldiers in 1945
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse