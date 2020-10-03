Right-Wing Rally Held in Berlin on German Unity Day - Video

Live on German Reunification Day as a rally organised by the right-wing "Third-Way" movement marches through Berlin’s Hohenschoenhausen district.
Germany celebrates the 30th of its national holiday, Day of German Unity on Saturday. At midnight on 3 October 1990, the state institutions of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) stopped working, the army and navy were disbanded, the country ceased to exist, according to the treaty on the unification of Germany of August 31, 1990, the territory of the former socialist republic was reunited with the Federal Republic of Germany, otherwise known as West Germany, and the West German Basic Law extended to the new federal states: Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.
