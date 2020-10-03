Putin Wishes Happy German Unity Day to Steinmeier, Merkel

"The head of the Russian state stressed that the unification of Germany that happened three decades ago had become a very important event in European history. Vladimir Putin also confirmed Russia's continued readiness for dialogue and cooperation with German partners on topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda," the Kremlin said.
The Russian leader sent the congratulatory messages to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel.
On 3 October 1990, the eastern part of Berlin and five states of the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) - Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia - became part of the Federal Republic of Germany.
