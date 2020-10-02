French Porn Site Probed Over Rape Claims as Actresses Decry 'Nightmare' Experiences of Abuse

Since a preliminary inquiry was launched into the hub in July, several dozen women have contacted lawyers and women's associations, hoping that by sharing their experiences they might stop other aspiring porn stars from similarly falling prey to unscrupulous directors.

A popular French pornography site has found itself embroiled in a rape probe after a number of its actresses alleged they were subjected to abuse and compelled to perform sex acts they had not originally agreed to, reported AFP.

According to prosecutors, "Jacquie and Michel", billed as a smaller-scale hub for "amateur" porn videos, was first investigated in July after feminist groups collected testimonies from several women who narrated "nightmare" experiences of abuse they were forced to endure.

Porn Launchpad

The porn hub in question is typically one that aspiring porn "stars" seek out as a stepping stone to France's leading porn production companies.

A woman by the name of Estelle, quoted by AFP, said she had her sights on Marc Dorcel – one of the country's leading porn companies, when she was 22, but hoped to start out by making videos with smaller producers, like those on "Jacquie and Michel".

The woman told lawyers that she had decided to reveal her story to warn others like her what might be in store.

"Those who might be tempted need to know that they abuse women", said Estelle.

According to her, one director dismissed her objections to certain scenes that eventually left her in intense pain for days.

"He said: 'She's crying because she's not used to it. Stop crying, we can't sell that – Smile'", claimed the woman, adding that she was paid €250 (£229) for the "nightmarish" experience.

On another occasion Estelle alleged she was forced to perform a sex act without a condom with a man who had a herpes infection he had concealed.

"They pay you hardly anything for doing scenes that you've never said 'yes' to", said the porn actress.

She is one of a few dozen women who reached out to lawyers and women's associations since an inquiry was opened into the porn hub in July.

Other women have similarly claimed that directors would demand additional sex acts without prior warning.

Furthermore, many women complained they had not realised their videos would be available permanently, and now hoped that "Jacquie and Michel" might be forced by legal action to remove the clips.

Adult film star Marion Lew, 32, who is known for documenting her career on Twitter, was quoted as saying:

"The legal system has a very difficult time recognising sexual assault".

A majority of women who agree to be filmed in "amateur porn" are paid just €200 to €300 (£183 to £275) per scene, lawyers are cited as saying, which is far lower than the four-figure earnings accrued by star actresses in so-called "professional porn".

"Most often, these are women who need to get out of a tough situation. Many believe it's easy money, because it only lasts two hours… But in general, it almost never turns out the way it should", said Eric Morain, who currently represents around a dozen women seeking to have their videos removed from the site.

As for activists such as Celine Piques, of the Osez le Feminisme! (Dare Feminism) collective, which had alerted prosecutors to the women's accounts, they hope investigations like the one targeting "Jacquie and Michel" will serve to raise awareness of "victims" as to what they are potentially getting into.

"We're at the beginning of a #MeToo moment for pornography", said Piques.

Nonetheless, others, like Nikita Bellucci, one of France's most prominent porn film stars, remained skeptical about the long-term outcome.

🚨🚨 Putes ou actrices porno, nous ne devons rien à personne, nous faisons ce que nous voulons de NOTRE corps. C’est NOTRE choix.

Point.@mouvementdunid @MarleneSchiappa @STRASS_Syndicat pic.twitter.com/lPq6D8x3ch — Nikita Bellucci (@NikitaBellucciX) June 23, 2020

​"Some are starting to speak out, but it's not easy. The girls who talk get floods of abuse on social media", she added.

"Since they act in porn videos, people say they have no right to present themselves as rape victims", said Bellucci.

While conceding that they would stop working with anyone convicted of rape or other crimes, "Jacquie and Michel" has denied any wrongdoing.

The porn company said it only distributes films, dismissing any responsibility for how they are made.