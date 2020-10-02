Register
14:58 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Woman

    French Porn Site Probed Over Rape Claims as Actresses Decry 'Nightmare' Experiences of Abuse

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107611/28/1076112809_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_12fa36d758a8fd94d4c9f4828422a8a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010021080643277-french-porn-site-probed-over-rape-claims-as-actresses-decry-nightmare-experiences-of-abuse-/

    Since a preliminary inquiry was launched into the hub in July, several dozen women have contacted lawyers and women's associations, hoping that by sharing their experiences they might stop other aspiring porn stars from similarly falling prey to unscrupulous directors.

    A popular French pornography site has found itself embroiled in a rape probe after a number of its actresses alleged they were subjected to abuse and compelled to perform sex acts they had not originally agreed to, reported AFP.

    According to prosecutors, "Jacquie and Michel", billed as a smaller-scale hub for "amateur" porn videos, was first investigated in July after feminist groups collected testimonies from several women who narrated "nightmare" experiences of abuse they were forced to endure.

    Porn Launchpad

    The porn hub in question is typically one that aspiring porn "stars" seek out as a stepping stone to France's leading porn production companies.

    A woman by the name of Estelle, quoted by AFP, said she had her sights on Marc Dorcel – one of the country's leading porn companies, when she was 22, but hoped to start out by making videos with smaller producers, like those on "Jacquie and Michel".

    The woman told lawyers that she had decided to reveal her story to warn others like her what might be in store.

    "Those who might be tempted need to know that they abuse women", said Estelle.

    According to her, one director dismissed her objections to certain scenes that eventually left her in intense pain for days.

    "He said: 'She's crying because she's not used to it. Stop crying, we can't sell that – Smile'", claimed the woman, adding that she was paid €250 (£229) for the "nightmarish" experience.

    On another occasion Estelle alleged she was forced to perform a sex act without a condom with a man who had a herpes infection he had concealed.

    "They pay you hardly anything for doing scenes that you've never said 'yes' to", said the porn actress.

    She is one of a few dozen women who reached out to lawyers and women's associations since an inquiry was opened into the porn hub in July.

    Pornhub logo on a computer screen with a magnifying glass
    © CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch / Pornhub logo on a computer screen with a magnifying glass
    Pornhub logo on a computer screen with a magnifying glass

    Other women have similarly claimed that directors would demand additional sex acts without prior warning.

    Furthermore, many women complained they had not realised their videos would be available permanently, and now hoped that "Jacquie and Michel" might be forced by legal action to remove the clips.

    Adult film star Marion Lew, 32, who is known for documenting her career on Twitter, was quoted as saying:

    "The legal system has a very difficult time recognising sexual assault".

    A majority of women who agree to be filmed in "amateur porn" are paid just €200 to €300 (£183 to £275) per scene, lawyers are cited as saying, which is far lower than the four-figure earnings accrued by star actresses in so-called "professional porn".

    "Most often, these are women who need to get out of a tough situation. Many believe it's easy money, because it only lasts two hours… But in general, it almost never turns out the way it should", said Eric Morain, who currently represents around a dozen women seeking to have their videos removed from the site.

    As for activists such as Celine Piques, of the Osez le Feminisme! (Dare Feminism) collective, which had alerted prosecutors to the women's accounts, they hope investigations like the one targeting "Jacquie and Michel" will serve to raise awareness of "victims" as to what they are potentially getting into.

    "We're at the beginning of a #MeToo moment for pornography", said Piques.

    Nonetheless, others, like Nikita Bellucci, one of France's most prominent porn film stars, remained skeptical about the long-term outcome.

    ​"Some are starting to speak out, but it's not easy. The girls who talk get floods of abuse on social media", she added.

    "Since they act in porn videos, people say they have no right to present themselves as rape victims", said Bellucci.

    While conceding that they would stop working with anyone convicted of rape or other crimes, "Jacquie and Michel" has denied any wrongdoing.

    The porn company said it only distributes films, dismissing any responsibility for how they are made.

    Related:

    X-Rated Videos of Married South African Teacher Who ‘Hooked Up With Students’ Leaked to Porn Sites
    Melania Trump Branded ‘Former Sex Worker and Porn Star’ on Wikipedia-Linked Sites
    How About ‘Something… Enjoyable?’ Webcam Porn Site Offers to Spice up NFL Video Draft
    Cybercriminals Have Infected 'Practically All' Porn Sites With Malicious Malware, Says Security Firm
    Tags:
    rape, rape, porn site, porn, porn, France, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse