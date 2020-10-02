Register
06:12 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya

    Majority of Swedes Want Their Country to Receive Fewer Refugees Amid Spike in Gang Crime – Poll

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105909/20/1059092044_0:268:5151:3166_1200x675_80_0_0_17d7a841668ef3b2225d0e558bffa481.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202010021080637624-majority-of-swedes-want-their-country-to-receive-fewer-refugees-amid-spike-in-gang-crime--poll/

    While more than half of Swedes have consistently polled for tighter immigration laws in recent years, the recent increase may be linked to a remarkable u-turn from Prime Minister Stefan Löfven who admitted a connection between gang crime and immigration.

    Nearly six out of ten Swedes want Sweden to change its laws and regulations to receive fewer refugees than today, a recent survey by the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet and pollster Sifo has found.

    When asked "What should Sweden's refugee reception in terms of residence permits for refugees and their relatives look like in the future?", 58 percent of respondents supported a change of laws to reduce the intake of immigrants, Svenska Dagbladet reported, noting a statistically significant increase from the 54 percent found in a survey carried out in March.

    Only eight percent want Sweden to receive more refugees. Some 19 percent want to receive as many as today, while 15 percent are on the fence over the issue.

    Overall, public support in favour of reducing immigration has been stable at over 50 percent for several years in a row.

    In the bigger picture, public opinion against refugee reception has increased significantly. Merely five years ago, in September 2015, when Prime Minister Stefan Löfven held his famous speech "My Europe doesn't build walls" in favour of mass immigration, just under 30 percent wanted to receive fewer refugees. Five years later, the share has doubled. At the same time, the proportion who want more refugees has plummeted. Since June 2016, more than half of respondents have consistently polled for tighter immigration laws.

    Among Swedish parties, there is a left-right divide is manifest regarding immigration. One-third of Green Party supporters want to receive more immigrants, and the same picture is generally valid for the ruling red-green bloc and their sidekicks the Liberals and the Centre.

    Only among the right-of-centre parties is there a majority in favour of curbing immigration. In this respect, the national-conservative Sweden Democrats are in the lead with 99 percent in favour of reduced reception, followed by the liberal-conservative Moderates and the Christian Democrats at 80 and 73 percent, respectively.

    The recent increase in anti-immigration sentiment may be attributed to a remarkable u-turn by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who after years of denying any link between gang crime and immigration admitted integration problems.

    "If you have migration of such magnitude that you no longer cope with the integration, then you will get social tensions in a society and that is not good", Löfven said. "With a large migration where we cannot cope with the integration follows a greater risk of the problems we see. It's crystal clear", he concluded.

    In the words of Sifo's head of public opinion Toivo Sjörén, refugee reception is associated with integration and also to some extent law and order, which has been high on the political agenda in recent years.

    In recent weeks, the Swedish media landscape has been dominated by the proliferation of immigrant gangs and their increasing influence on communities, law enforcement, and even local politics. According to the Swedish police, at least 40 crime families have established themselves in Sweden solely for the purpose of organised crime and have been gaining more traction in recent times.

    Related:

    Swedish Justice Minister Denies 'Population Replacement' Amid New Immigration Policy Proposal
    Tags:
    Stefan Lofven, Stefan Löfven, refugees, immigration, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse