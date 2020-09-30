Register
14:45 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Assange Performed Enormous Service to World by Revealing US Government Secrets, Witness Says

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange case (86)
    341
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080561803_0:105:1601:1005_1200x675_80_0_0_c060904581ea65a3d6ff391168eef77b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202009301080622674-assange-performed-enormous-service-to-world/

    LONDON (Sputnik) - US linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky on Wednesday told the UK court deciding on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States that the whistleblower has performed an enormous service to the people by revealing information the US government wanted to keep secret.

    "In my view, Julian Assange, in courageously upholding political beliefs that most of us profess to share, has performed an enormous service to all the people in the world who treasure the values of freedom and democracy and who therefore demand the right to know what their elected representatives are doing", Chomsky said in a written statement read by Assange’s legal team at the London Criminal Court.

    According to Chomsky, the US government has categorized the whistleblower’s actions as criminal because they exposed "power to sunlight", and may cause it "to evaporate if the population grasp the opportunity to become independent citizens [of] a free society rather than subjects of a master who operates in secret".

    On day 17 of the hearing that resumed on 7 September after six months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK court also heard testimonies of two witnesses who used to work for the Spanish security company hired by the Ecuadorean embassy in London after Assange had taken refuge there.

    Both former employees of UC Global testified on condition of anonymity that the firm director, David Morales, gave them direct orders to spy on Assange and his lawyers and record all their conversations.

    According to one of the witnesses, the spying began after Morales attended in July 2016 a security sector trade fair in Las Vegas, where he signed a "flashy contract" with the Las Vegas Sands company, owned by Sheldon Adelson, a US tycoon with close links to US President Donald Trump.

    After his trip, Morales gathered the employees at the firm’s headquarters in Spain's Jerez and told them that "from now on" UC Global would be playing "in the big league", the witness added.

    The second anonymous witness argued that after Trump won the US presidential election in 2016, the collection of information on Assange intensified "as Morales became more obsessed with obtaining as much information as possible".

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    'I Had Convinced Myself That They Were Ok' Ex-Prison Warden Tells Assange Hearing on Detainee Regime
    Spanish lawyer Baltasar Garzon, who is part of Assange’s legal team and was among the persons spied on by UC Global during his visit to the Ecuadorean embassy, has filed a criminal complaint against Morales at a Madrid court for violating the privacy of his client and passing the information to the US.

    Assange’s extradition hearing is due to close on 2 October, but the decision on whether the WikiLeaks founder will be sent to the United States will not be made until after the US presidential election on 3 November, or possibly next year, since the judge presiding over the case granted the whistleblower’s legal team another four weeks to submit the closing arguments and a further two weeks to the prosecution for a reply.

    The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder on 17 espionage charges and one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

    Topic:
    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange case (86)
    Tags:
    Wikileaks, secrets, government, United States, Julian Assange, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse