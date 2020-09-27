Belarusian Law Enforcement Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Gomel City, Police Say

"There was no use of weapons against the protesters [in Gomel]. [Officers] used technical tools that produce a loud clap and a flash of light. They also had to use tear gas because some people behaved abnormally," a Gomel police spokesperson said.
Yet another wave of anti-government rallies have been held across Belarus on Sunday, with the largest one in the capital of Minsk.
Mass protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed 9 August presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. This past Wednesday, Lukashenko held a clandestine inauguration ceremony, which then reignited the protests.
