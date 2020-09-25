Video of Police Arresting a Suspect in Stabbing Attack Near Charlie Hebdo's Office Released

Mere hours after a violent stabbing attack that occurred on 25 September on Boulevard Richard Lenoir in Paris near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine, footage of the main suspect's arrest has emerged online.
The video, posted on Twitter by BFM TV, shows the suspect being detained by cops and escorted into a police car, though the faces of all people in the footage were blurred out.
Attaque à Paris: les images de l'interpellation du principal suspect pic.twitter.com/HdLTAhjOmr— BFMTV (@BFMTV) September 25, 2020
Earlier, French media reported that a man armed with a knife went on a stabbing spree in the area. A man who corresponded to the description of the attacker provided by victims and witnesses, was apprehended by security forces on the steps of the Bastille Opera.
All comments
Show new comments (0)