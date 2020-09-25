What is Known So Far About Stabbing Attack Near Charlie Hebdo's Former Headquarters

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that at least four people have been injured during a stabbing spree on Boulevard Richard Lenoir in Paris, the area where former Charlie Hebdo’s headquarters are located.
Here is what is known about the attack so far:
- The knife-wielding assault was carried out in Richard Lenoir boulevard which runs from the historical building of Bastille to the Avenue de la République. French Police announced on Twitter that operation was underway in the area and strongly advised to avoid it.
- It was initially reported by media, citing an “investigative source”, that was carried out by two people, as they were seen “running away”.
- Later the French police confirmed that they have arrested one person in relation to the stabbing and were not looking for other suspects. The person in question is said to have been detained on the steps of the Bastille Opera, while spotted in clothes covered in blood.
- At least four people have been injured in the attack, with two remaining in “extremely bad” condition.
- The attack took place close to the former office of Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, which has witnessed two terrorist attacks in the past, in 2011 and 2015, related to the outlet’s controversial content. The latest one has seen 12 people killed, including its publishing director, following a publication of a cartoon that has mocked the Prophet Mohammed.
- The stabbing comes as a trial is currently taking place in French capital in relation to 2015 terrorist attack, where 14 defendants are facing a lifetime in prison for “complicity in terrorism”.
